Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex where explosive chemicals are used

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Crews from several departments were battling a fire early Friday afternoon at a manufacturing complex just outside of Waco where potentially explosive chemicals are used.

The fire was burning at 6408 Gholson Rd., the address of Brazos Walking Sticks, which, according to its website, has produced hiking staffs and canes for more than 20 years.

The company is affiliated with Homestead Heritage, which is just north of the complex.

Several buildings are on the site on Gholson Road just north of FM 308.

A hazardous materials crew was dispatched to the site.

Roads are closed in the area of the fire.

MUTUAL AID STRUCTURE FIRE - - 6600 Block of Gholson Rd. @WacoTXFire units assisting multiple agencies with a major fire. 3 buildings involved. pic.twitter.com/l9IZtrq5eI — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) February 26, 2021

