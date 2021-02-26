Advertisement

DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.(Source: Source: CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT/KMGH/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Authorities have announced a cold-case arrest in the 1981 murder of a Colorado woman.

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.

DNA from Anderson’s trash from his current apartment -- including a Coke can -- matched DNA from the crime scene.

The body of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle was discovered by her father inside her Cherry Hills Village home. She had been shot and stabbed.

Quayle’s sister and brother-in-law are still alive, but her parents have passed away.

“To meet Sylvia’s family today means a lot to me. When I read this case and realized that her father found her in the condition that I know she was in, the way that she was left after being brutalized and killed, I can’t imagine,” former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

“And I know he’s not here, and for me that’s the hardest part of solving these 40-year-old cases, and we’ve solved quite a few of them now, is that some of the people who want answers, who need closure, they don’t get it,” he added.

The suspect was living in Nebraska. He will be extradited to Colorado to face first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules
James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead in his ranch house nearly two decades ago.
Reward for information increased in 20-year-old unsolved murder of Texas rancher
Giana Smith was last seen on Feb. 17.
Texas girl, 14, has been missing for a week; mother says wait for news is excruciating
A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
Family and friends tailgated outside the hospital where Devin Morris, accompanied by husband...
Friends and family decided to tailgate on Central Texas mom’s delivery date

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex where explosive chemicals are used
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
Fire at 6408 Gholson Rd.
Fire at 6408 Gholson Road. Courtesy Paula Haynes