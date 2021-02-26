Federal government offering loans to businesses impacted by winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) — The federal government is offering low interest disaster loans to Texas businesses and residents in 77 counties after last week’s winter storm. This is part of President Biden’s disaster declaration.

The loans are available both for businesses who suffered physical damage and those who suffered economic injury from being closed during the storm.

Private nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property, equipment, merchandise other business assets. There is also additional funding available to businesses and homeowners to help with improvement projects to prevent or minimize similar disaster damage in the future.

For homeowners, the SBA is offering up to $200,000 in disaster loans to repair or replace damaged real estate and up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

The SBA loans carry interest rates as low as 3 percent for businesses, 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.25 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. The amount of each applicant’s loan will be determined by the SBA based on the individual financial situation.

The Small Business Administration, has created a Virtual Business Recovery Center to help Texas businesses affected by the winter storm according to the SBA.

Additionally, a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center has been launched to help renters and homeowners.

Applicants can get help with their loan application by calling or emailing the virtual center.

The centers are open Monday - Friday, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. CT and applicants can call (800) 659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov during those times for help with their applications.

The SBA encourages applicants to first register with the Federal Emergecy Management (FEMA) at disasterassistance.gov to be considered for all forms of disaster assistance. Applicants may apply for a loan online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

The SBA also has Small Business Development Centers across the state to provide additional services to businesses including

• Counseling for financial, accounting, marketing and other post-disaster challenges

• Management and technical assistance

• Business planning to help business owners re-establish their operations and plan for their future

• Help in reconstructing damaged or destroyed business records

• Assistance with updating or rewriting business plans

• Assistance with accessing government contracts and procurement related to the disaster

The Small Business Development Center in Central Texas is located at McLennan Community College. That center can be reached at 254-299-8141.

