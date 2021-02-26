Fort Hood: Soldiers head into the field to put explosives training to the test

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - As storm clouds roll in and the rain starts to come down, a loud voice echoed through the hills of West Fort Hood.

“Fire in the hole, fire in the hole, fire in the hole.”

And then a blast, followed quickly by a fireball, smoke, and debris that was strewn nearly 20 feet from the explosion site.

The explosions were part of a field training exercise for soldiers of Alpha Company, 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion 1st Cavalry Division.

“We’re not just watching things blow up we are getting hands-on.” Cpl. Rodney Todacheenie, a horizontal construction engineer, said.

“We are a split company between (combat engineers) and (horizontal construction engineers) and this helps identify areas that they can work together and help each other out.”

Combat engineers perform a range of duties from building bridges to clearing barriers and breaching buildings with explosives, while horizontal construction engineers operate heavy construction equipment.

The soldiers were glad to be in the field.

“We’ve been doing classes and it’s nice to actually be out here and actually being more hands-on, to actually see how it goes and then put everything that we learned to use.” Pfc. Louis Nowlin said.

Math skills and teamwork are an essential part of ensuring the explosives go off correctly and with the desired effect, whether to get inside a building or to get past an obstacle like concertina wire, while also maintaining soldiers’ safety.

