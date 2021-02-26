Gloomy Days Ahead with Good Storm Chances Sunday

Scattered Rain will stay with us through late morning along with some patchy fog. Temperatures start in the mid 40′s, with highs getting into the low 60′s this afternoon despite cloudy skies. Skies stay cloudy through the evening, keeping temperatures in the mid 50′s. We’ll still be in the mid 50′s Saturday morning, with another round of light rain moving through. The afternoon remains cloudy, but highs will get into the low 70′s due to south winds. We hit the 70′s again on Sunday too, before a cold front moves in during the afternoon and brings scattered storms to the area. Some storms could be strong.

Behind the front we’ll have scattered rain on Monday with highs stuck in the mid 50′s, but our overnights stay pretty warm. Decreasing rain chances during the middle of next week will allow our highs to rebound, getting back into the upper 60′s during Wednesday afternoon. Another front looks to move through late next week.

