Advertisement

Gloomy Days Ahead with Good Storm Chances Sunday

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered Rain will stay with us through late morning along with some patchy fog.  Temperatures start in the mid 40′s, with highs getting into the low 60′s this afternoon despite cloudy skies.  Skies stay cloudy through the evening, keeping temperatures in the mid 50′s.  We’ll still be in the mid 50′s Saturday morning, with another round of light rain moving through.  The afternoon remains cloudy, but highs will get into the low 70′s due to south winds.  We hit the 70′s again on Sunday too, before a cold front moves in during the afternoon and brings scattered storms to the area.  Some storms could be strong.

Behind the front we’ll have scattered rain on Monday with highs stuck in the mid 50′s, but our overnights stay pretty warm.  Decreasing rain chances during the middle of next week will allow our highs to rebound, getting back into the upper 60′s during Wednesday afternoon.  Another front looks to move through late next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules
James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead in his ranch house nearly two decades ago.
Reward for information increased in 20-year-old unsolved murder of Texas rancher
Giana Smith was last seen on Feb. 17.
Texas girl, 14, has been missing for a week; mother says wait for news is excruciating
A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
Family and friends tailgated outside the hospital where Devin Morris, accompanied by husband...
Friends and family decided to tailgate on Central Texas mom’s delivery date

Latest News

Gloomy Days Ahead with Good Storm Chances Sunday
The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds in central...
Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexico wintering grounds
fastcast mclane stadium night
Showers Expected with a Few Storms Overnight
fastcast mclane stadium night
Camille's Thursday Fastcast