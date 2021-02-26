Iredell girls basketball team makes history, advances to regional semifinals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A high school girls basketball team just made school history. The Iredell Lady Dragons are advancing to the fourth round of the playoffs for the very first time, and the community is buzzing.

“I work in town and it’s just every person. I don’t even know them, they say hey y’all are doing great. When do you play next?” said senior Ali Guereca.

The support was on display Tuesday afternoon as the Iredell High School Girls Basketball team headed to their quarterfinal game.

You could also see it when the Lady Dragons won by two points, securing their spot in the regional semifinals, which is new territory for Iredell. They are all in.

“They’re in it as much as we are. The talk around town right now is how far can we make it,” explained senior Sage Potter.

The girls are willing to do whatever it takes, that’s a team motto.

“We’re about the whatever it takes mentality. We’re here for each other and we want to push as far as we can,” said senior, Emily Wellborn.

They have another saying to keep them motivated.

“It’s kinda country but it’s it ain’t about me it’s about us,” said Guereca.

Their coach used that motto when he played in high school.

“You know talking about it’s not about me personally, it’s us as a whole and right now it’s us as a community and getting everybody together and getting after it,” said head coach Jarred Shaffer.

History is made, but the girls hope it doesn’t stop there.

“I feel like we’re super motivated. I think the fact that we’ve worked so hard just pushes us even more,” said senior Macy Skipper.

The Lady Dragons regional semifinal game is Friday night at 6:30 in Corsicana.

