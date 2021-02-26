Lawmakers investigate power outages in marathon hearings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State lawmakers on the House State Affairs and Energy Resources committees grilled various members of the energy industry in a marathon series of hearings on Thursday focused on last week’s power outages.

The lawmakers spent most of morning and afternoon trying to find out what went wrong from the perspective of electricity generators.

“This was certainly, to some extent, performance by generators, but the big story here in my opinion was the failure of the gas system to perform,” said Curt Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., an Irving-based power generation company.

He said that his plants were not able to receive enough natural gas or gas at a high enough pressure to operate optimally.

“Sixty to 70% of our generation in this state is performed by natural gas, and we do not have an integrated and seamless gas and power system,” Morgan said.

Thad Hill, the president and CEO of Calpine, another generator, agreed that “gas disturbance” was a major factor in last week’s disruptions.

Hill also said that grid instability and winterization problems at various plants led to some of his plants going offline.

“When we talk about failures in the system, it’s not just that we weren’t winterized or don’t build facilities like they do in the North,” said state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall.

“We had supply chain issues and other contributing factors that forced you offline,” Paddie said.

Another common theme throughout the hearing was a lack of communication.

“We did not give people a fighting chance; we didn’t say here it comes,” said Morgan.

Later in the afternoon, the lawmakers heard from renewable companies and utility companies.

Lawmakers were also expected to hear from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Public Utility Commission, oil and gas companies and other stakeholders.

As of Thursday evening, they had only heard from three out of their 11 scheduled panels.

