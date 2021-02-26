Advertisement

Local caterer recognizes plumbers with free home-cooked meal

Due to the recent winter storm, many homeowners were faced with many challenges that brought electricians, linemen and plumbers to step up and meet the need.(Hometown Bakery)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the recent winter storm, many homeowners were faced with many challenges that brought electricians, linemen and plumbers to step up and meet the need.

Many were left without water or electricity for days, and, once temperatures rose people were then faced with burst pipes.

In addition to all the electricians and linemen, plumbers were among many of the heroes during these treacherous times.

“These workers have been working around the clock to help our community get back on their feet,” said Hometown Bakery.

The local bakery blessed the entire Ryberg Plumbing staff and their families with a home-cooked meal in recognition of their efforts and service to the community.

