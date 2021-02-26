Advertisement

Texas emergency SNAP benefits extended through March

Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended through March. (File)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended through March, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

“Providing emergency SNAP benefits is critical to our state’s ongoing COVID-19 response because it ensures that Texas families can continue to put healthy meals on the table,” he said.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits until June.

About 1.6 million eligible low income families and individuals receive assistance from SNAP.

Residents in need may apply for SNAP and other benefits at YourTexasBenefits.com.

