Authorities urge homeowners affected by storm to participate in assessment survey

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone from state to local authorities say the voluntary damage assessment survey is used to get a better picture of last week’s winter storm damage.

“We need to make sure that we’re eligible and promote our eligibility to the federal government and to the state,” said Elizabeth Thomas.

“What has happened? What can we do to document all those damages, the associated costs, pitchers, receipts and invoices?

The survey asks homeowners to describe and document the damage done to their homes during the storm and will be used by the state to secure more funds from the federal government.

“I would just be really happy if we could get something through FEMA to help repair the house,” said homeowner Lisa Matthews.

“Fix the floors, fix the roof, you know, whatever it needs just to have our house comfortable and safe.”

Governor Greg abbot initially asked the Biden administration to include every county in the lone star state.

So far, more than 70 counties have been added to the declaration, something officials say they’ll use the data to remedy.

“We need to show the amount of debris that has and will be generated,” said Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“We’ll show damage to infrastructure, to water, to electrical systems to roads. We’ll have to show county by county, dollar by dollar, to show that each county exceeds its thresholds.”

The survey can be accessed here. More information can be found on FEMA’s website.

