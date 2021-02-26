Advertisement

Authorities urge homeowners affected by storm to participate in assessment survey

Everyone from state to local authorities say the voluntary damage assessment survey is used to...
Everyone from state to local authorities say the voluntary damage assessment survey is used to get a better picture of last week’s winter storm damage.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone from state to local authorities say the voluntary damage assessment survey is used to get a better picture of last week’s winter storm damage.

“We need to make sure that we’re eligible and promote our eligibility to the federal government and to the state,” said Elizabeth Thomas.

“What has happened? What can we do to document all those damages, the associated costs, pitchers, receipts and invoices?

The survey asks homeowners to describe and document the damage done to their homes during the storm and will be used by the state to secure more funds from the federal government.

“I would just be really happy if we could get something through FEMA to help repair the house,” said homeowner Lisa Matthews.

“Fix the floors, fix the roof, you know, whatever it needs just to have our house comfortable and safe.”

Governor Greg abbot initially asked the Biden administration to include every county in the lone star state.

So far, more than 70 counties have been added to the declaration, something officials say they’ll use the data to remedy.

“We need to show the amount of debris that has and will be generated,” said Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

“We’ll show damage to infrastructure, to water, to electrical systems to roads. We’ll have to show county by county, dollar by dollar, to show that each county exceeds its thresholds.”

The survey can be accessed here. More information can be found on FEMA’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules

Latest News

A new Blue Bell treat, the Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream debuts in stores this week.
Blue Bell Cookie Cone returns
State lawmakers investigate power outages
Texas ERCOT Hearing
Damage from the epic winter storm that kept Central Texas in a deep freeze for more than 200...
Central Texas storm damage claims should keep insurance adjusters, agents busy
Just recently Lesa Pera and her husband Francisco adopted their third child.
Central Texas family adopts 3, finds love is a gift that keeps on giving