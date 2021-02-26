Warmer Weekend with Showers & Some Storms Possible

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool across with some areas of patchy fog/drizzle late tonight through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s to low 50s overnight. Winds will generally be southeasterly around 5 to 10 mph. The weekend brings a warm up & some rain chances too!

Warmer weather is in store this weekend as the stalled front lifts north as a warm front. This will allow temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to rebound to the 70s ahead of another cold front by Sunday night. The weekend will be breezy, first with warm south winds on Saturday then changing to the north but still breezy by Sunday afternoon. We expect to see a few showers Saturday but it they won’t be very organized and just hit or miss, here and there. Saturday afternoon, depending on how far north the warm front gets, we might see a rouge thunderstorm or two. Chances are low, but something worth keeping an eye on.

A second cold front will bring a more organized chance for rain and, potentially, storms for Sunday evening into Monday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side as the front blows in, but the overall chance for severe weather looks low. It’s something we will be here tracking though!

Stay tuned for updates as March kicks off severe weather season in Central Texas.

