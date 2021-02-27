Advertisement

A bumpy day leaves stocks mostly lower; bond yields ease

Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower Friday on Wall Street. (AP/file)
By Associated Press and Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower Friday on Wall Street.

Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October.

On Friday the S&P 500 gave back 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%.

Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally.

Investors continued to watch Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day earlier.

