Belton: New museum exhibit focuses on African Americans who served during WWII

Killeen resident Freeman White served in the segregated Army's 761st Tank Battalion of African American soldiers in the 1940s.(Courtesy photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Museum has a new exhibit focused on honoring African Americans who served during World War II.

The temporary exhibit, “African Americans in WWII,” opened Thursday and will be on display until May 1.

The exhibit features Black service members from across the country including some from Bell County including Killeen resident Freeman White who served in the segregated Army’s 761st Tank Battalion of African American soldiers in the 1940s.

The unit completed training at Fort Hood, at the time known as Camp Hood.

“It was difficult. A lot of stuff happened when I was over there that never hit the papers,” said White, 92.

“It wasn’t very easy because you didn’t know who your enemy was.”

White’s photo and artifacts from his time serving in Frankfurt, Germany are part of the exhibit.

Though most of the photos on display are of unknown service members, the exhibit also features a notable figure, Jackie Robinson, the first Black Major League baseball player.

He was also a part of the 761st Battalion.

During his time at Camp Hood, he was court-martialed for refusing to move to the back of a bus as was often asked of Blacks at the time.

More than 2.5 million African Americans served in all branches of service and operations during WW II despite intense discrimination and segregation.

The display will be open during museum hours until May 1.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

