Copperas Cove: Vaccine clinics looking for more volunteers

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Thanks to dozens of volunteers, hundreds of local residents received their COVID-19 vaccine at the Copperas Cove ISD transportation facility on Saturday.

Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young says keeping a COVID vaccine site running is no easy task and many volunteers are still needed to keep it going.

“If we didn’t have anybody out here volunteering, we’d be out of luck,” he said.

“We’re running every two hours, 20-30 volunteers constantly... all day long. There are a ton of other volunteer positions that we could use when we’re doing one of these sites such as verifying the paperwork has been filled in, passing out that paperwork.”

Volunteer positions range from handing out paperwork to directing traffic at a vaccine site.... and getting the vaccine yourself isn’t a requirement.

Volunteers like Barbara Mims says she jumped at the chance to give back.

“It’s very important because if you don’t have the volunteers, it’s a longer wait with everything taking longer,” she said.

“You just need to be out there, ready to help. That’s what I believe.”

Even with the shortage of volunteers, Young says they were able to administer 600 doses at Saturday’s clinic, but there’s more work to be done.

“We have a number of citizens who are out here, giving of themselves and giving to the community and that’s what makes this successful.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the website for Coryell Health or the Copperas Cove fire department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.