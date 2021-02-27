Advertisement

Governor Abbott announces “Save our seniors” initiative

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KWTX photo from pool feed)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Abbott says thousands of Texas seniors can soon be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the comfort of their own homes.

It’s all part of the “save our seniors” initiative which sees the state, National Guard and Meals on Wheels partnering to deliver vaccines to seniors unable to leave their homes.

1,100 National Guardsmen, along with volunteers will be working together to distribute 8,000 vaccines to homebound seniors.

Meals on Wheels in Waco says they’ve been answering calls all day about the initiative and have already been hard at work in finding seniors to vaccinate.

“They can’t even sometimes come to the door and open it when our volunteers knock,” said Debbie King.

“Anyone that’s homebound that needs this, we’ll find a way to get you the vaccine. One of the things that our staff members do is call people for checks and reassessments. They’ve been asking people for the last month if they’d like to get the vaccine so that they can be put on a priority list. If they’ve agreed to get it, it just makes that process that much easier.”

Since the announcement, thousands have commented on social media looking for more details. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine getting approval today, Governor Abbott says there could be many more vaccines to come.

“We’re looking to ensure that the medical qualifications to ensure that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be appropriate for the senior population,” he said.

“If it is, this first week will be far greater than the 8,000 vaccines that we know we’ll start with.”

Registration isn’t available just yet. More details about that and the initiative will be released by the governor’s office on Monday.

