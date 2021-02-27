Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosts Spring Eco Fling

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Keep Copperas Cove beautiful hosted their Spring Eco Fling at the city’s civic center on Saturday.

Families learned of different ways and activities that encourage recycling.

Organizers like Roxanne Flores-Achmed say especially during COVID and after the severe winter weather last week, its very easy for anyone to forget about recycling.

“Last week, when people couldn’t pick up their trash, it just shows you that you can recycle some of those items,” she said.

“That’s what a lot of people are doing right now, re-purposing items and so maybe that water bottle you were gonna discard in the trash can now be recycled or repurposed into a game.”

Just for fun, a handful of children participated in a little fashion show where all the outfits were made from recycled items.

