Lady Bears clinch share of 11th-straight Big 12 title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears defeated Kansas State at the Ferrell Center to clinch at least a share of their 11th-straight Big 12 championship.

Baylor can win the title outright if they beat Texas on Monday.

This is the Lady Bears 12th-ever Big 12 title, their eleventh in a row.

The Lady Bears celebrated their three seniors, DiJonai Carrington, DiDi Richards, and Moon Ursin. The Lady Bears will have one more home game due to COVID-19 postponements.

