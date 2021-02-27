New Central COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall, but death toll continues to rise

(KWTX) - As the end of the second month of 2021 nears, new daily COVID-19 case counts and related hospitalizations continue to fall, but the death toll from the virus continues a slow, but steady rise.

The virus shows no sign of disappearing, but a slowly rising number of vaccinated residents, mask use, social distancing and an unplanned week of isolation during last week’s historic freeze are helping to put the brakes on the spread of the new coronavirus.

The number of active cases at public schools in the region remains low, a total of only about 20 inmates in and 75 employees of the 10 Texas Department Criminal Justice prison units in Central Texas have active cases, and more doses of vaccine are flowing into the area as the number of places offering vaccines increases.

But there are also isolated reminders of COVID’s virulence.

At Baylor University, where classes were canceled and students were stuck in apartments and dorms during last week’s storm, the number of active cases of the virus increased from 25 on Monday to 291 Friday.

And the virus has claimed 15 more lives in Central Texas.

As many as 1,444 area residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, the regional death toll Friday was 1,426 including 346 Bell County residents, 18 fewer than the local count of 364; 30 Bosque County residents; 73 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 43 Freestone County residents; 24 Hamilton County residents; 91 Hill County residents; 27 Lampasas County residents; 36 Leon County residents; 61 Limestone County residents; 434 McLennan County residents, 27 more than the local count of 407; 38 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 120 Navarro County residents; 35 Robertson County residents, and 19 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 290 Friday to 42,575.

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas increased by just 176 Friday to 72,922.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,635 additional confirmed cases, 5,192 of them new, raising the total to 2,275,506.

Of the total 174,645 cases were active Friday, 2,393,568 patients have recovered, and at least 6,185 were hospitalized, about 540 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 98 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 10% all hospitalizations and filling about 8% of available beds.

At least 56 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 11% of all hospitalizations and filling about 8% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 11.87% down from 12.74% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

At week’s end, 83,249 or just more than 11% of the residents 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and about 42,872 or almost 6% have received both doses, state data showed.

Statewide, 3,340,425 or about 13.5% or residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 1,681,947, or about 7% of residents 16 and older have received both.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 25,487 residents, or just more than 9% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 14,743 or almost 5.5% of those 16 and older, have received both doses.

In McLennan County, 27,021 residents, or almost 13.5% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 12,738, or just more than 6% of those 16 and older have received both.

In Bosque County, 13% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 8.5% have received both; in Coryell County just more than 8% have received one and almost 5% have received both; in Falls County, just more than 13% have received one and just more than 5% have received both; in Freestone County 7% have received one and 3.5% have received both; in Hamilton County, almost 16% have received one and about 9% have received both; in Hill County, about 11% have received one and about 6.5% have received both; in Lampasas County, about 9.5% have received one, and just more than 4% have received both; in Milam County about 11.5% have received one and almost 8% have received both; in Mills County, almost 17% have received one and about 9.5% have received both; in Navarro County almost 18% have received one and almost 7% have received both; in Robertson County, 13% have received one and just more than 4.5% have received both, and in San Saba County, almost 5% have received one and almost 2% have received both.

The 600 residents who received initial doses of vaccine on Feb. 6 at a vaccination clinic in Copperas Cove return from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove ISD Bus Barn at 455 Summers Rd. for their second doses. Residents who have not yet received the first dose may register for an appointment with Coryell Health online.

UnitedHealthcare rolled out an online vaccine locator Friday that searches for available doses by Zip Code.

On Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled its VaccineFinder, which searches mostly for retail locations that offer vaccinations.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map showed few sites with available doses.

Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced an initiative to vaccine homebound seniors across the state.

The state plans to deploy more than 1,100 National Guard troops to assist in vaccinating the seniors as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, was due to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Friday reported four more deaths from the virus, a Temple man in his 80s, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Killeen man in his 60s, and a Bell County man in his 80s, increasing the county’s death toll to 364, according to local data.

State data showed 346 deaths, an increase of five.

The health district also reported 63 additional cases of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total to 20,441.

Of the total, 394 cases were active Friday and 20,047 have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,484 total cases.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed 14 active cases and a total of 328 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed three active cases, one involving a student, and a total of 39 since March 2020, 28 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 12 cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,553 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 748 involving students and 805 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Friday at Temple High School.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 11 cases across eight campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, an 89-year-old woman, increasing the county’s death toll to 407, according to local data.

State data showed 434 deaths, an increase of three.

The health district also reported an additional 58 cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 25,024.

Of the total, 415 cases were active Friday, 24,202 patients have recovered, and 52 were hospitalized, 14 of them on ventilators.

Of the 52, 40 are McLennan County residents.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed a steady uptick in active cases this week from 25 on Monday to 291 on Friday, 287 involving students, three involving staff and one involving a faculty member. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,205 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 289 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff. “As expected after the winter storm, we have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases as we resumed regular testing,” university President Linda Livingstone said in an email to faculty, staff and students Thursday.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed three active cases, two involving students and 342 cumulative cases in the last three weeks, 263 of them involving students and three active cases, two involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed two active cases on separate campuses and 260 total cases involving students since Sept. 8, 2020, 279 involving staff and 14 involving those described as “other.”

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 10 cases across seven campuses and three at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Middle School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,518 confirmed and 238 probable cases of the virus Friday.

State data showed 6,124 patients have recovered and another has died, raising the death toll in the county to 73.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed eight active cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed two cases as Gatesville Junior High, one involving a student, one involving a student at Gatesville Intermediate, and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 11 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an inmate and 14 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and 21 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where one inmate was isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where one inmate was medically restricted; 16 cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 428 inmates were restricted and 20 were isolated, and three cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 109 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,832 confirmed and 157 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,827 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported no active cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,062 confirmed and 564 probable cases of the virus Friday.

At least 2,277 patients have recovered and 61 have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Friday, the same numbers DSHS has reported for the county since Feb. 10.

Of the total, 5,282 patients have recovered.

State data showed three more deaths for a total of 120.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,302 confirmed and 289 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,411 patients have recovered and 30 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,032 confirmed and 707 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,635 patients have recovered and 43 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 687 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 677 patients have recovered and 24 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,646 confirmed cases and 655 probable cases Friday. At least 3,774 patients have recovered and 91 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed four cases, two involving students, at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving staff at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,726 confirmed and 321 probable cases Friday. At least 1,758 patients have recovered and 27 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,204 confirmed and 324 probable cases Friday. At least 1,342 patients have recovered and 36 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,324 confirmed and 991 probable cases Friday. At least 2,296 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 573 confirmed and 57 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 543 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,599 confirmed cases Friday and 400 probable cases. At least 1,755 patients have recovered and 35 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 564 confirmed cases Friday and 245 probable cases. At least 724 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and three involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

