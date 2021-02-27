Advertisement

Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast, set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”

The event will air on Circle, Gray Television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and additional TV affiliates. It will also be streamed on this page and on Facebook and YouTube.

“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”

You can donate here.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex with hazardous materials inside
Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager
Three workers were injured as a massive Texas foam recycling plant fire burned all day and into...
Massive daylong Texas foam recycling plant fire burns into the night
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Keep Copperas Cove beautiful hosted their Spring Eco Fling at the city’s civic center on...
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosts Spring Eco Fling
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young says keeping a COVID vaccine site running is no easy...
Copperas Cove: Vaccine clinics looking for more volunteers
In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome...
2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate