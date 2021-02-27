Advertisement

Texas A&M reports two new clusters for the week

Both clusters were linked to a single dorm on campus
Texas A&M students line up at one of the university's on-campus COVID-19 testing kiosks.
Texas A&M students line up at one of the university's on-campus COVID-19 testing kiosks.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is reporting its eighth and ninth clusters on campus since the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, according to the university’s Clery Discloser Act COVID-19 cluster notification system, a cluster was reported for the Corps Squadron-12 in Dorm 9. Then one day later, all of Dorm 9 was reported as a cluster.

There have been seven other clusters reported at Texas A&M since August. The two this week are the first to be reported since November 13, 2020.

Texas A&M required all students and staff to be tested before the start of the semester. The university continues to report its weekly data here.

