Texas A&M reports two new clusters for the week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is reporting its eighth and ninth clusters on campus since the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, according to the university’s Clery Discloser Act COVID-19 cluster notification system, a cluster was reported for the Corps Squadron-12 in Dorm 9. Then one day later, all of Dorm 9 was reported as a cluster.

There have been seven other clusters reported at Texas A&M since August. The two this week are the first to be reported since November 13, 2020.

Texas A&M required all students and staff to be tested before the start of the semester. The university continues to report its weekly data here.

