Advertisement

Warm and Humid Weather Brings Storm Chances Sunday

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll stay cloudy and warm this evening with temperatures in the low 70′s.  We dip to the mid 60′s heading into the overnight and stay there through sunrise.  Patchy fog and spotty rain will be seen heading towards sunrise, with the patchy fog gone by 9am.  After that, a cold front moves into portions of Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill counties around 1pm, bringing a small line of storms.  These storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds as they move through during the afternoon and evening.  The front reaches Highway 84 around 5pm, exiting south of our viewing area around 9pm.

We’ll still have some lingering rain behind that front through Monday morning as another disturbance moves in.  This will generate another round of scattered showers and small storms going through the day Monday, which will keep highs in the upper 40′s for many of us.  Rain chances taper off mid-week, but another front is set to move in on Thursday before sunny skies return next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as March kicks off severe weather season in Central Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex with hazardous materials inside
Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager
Three workers were injured as a massive Texas foam recycling plant fire burned all day and into...
Massive daylong Texas foam recycling plant fire burns into the night
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company

Latest News

Warm and Humid Weather Brings Storm Chances Sunday with a Cool Start To Next Week
FastCast
Warmer Weekend with Showers & Some Storms Possible
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast