Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 11-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver in the area of N. College Street and W. Green Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police said the boy was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Killeen Police Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the boy was on a skateboard heading south on Root Avenue when the driver of a “low profile black pickup truck with red rims” heading west on W. Church Avenue failed to yield right of way and struck the boy.

Miramontez said the driver continued to travel and turned left northbound on Root Avenue and then westbound on W. Green Avenue “effectively leaving the scene.”

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

Police say, all information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

