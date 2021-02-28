Advertisement

Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery and fire.
Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery and fire.(Xander Walthrop)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Xander Walthrop from Lampasas County heard an explosion on his front porch Saturday saying one of his Ryobi 40 volt lithium batteries which he had on the front porch exploded starting a spontaneous combustion almost burning his house down.

When Walthrop heard the explosion he said he jumped up and ran to the door to see “a huge fireball with smoke coming off that pained my lungs.”

In a scramble to extinguish the flames Walthrop used a pot of dirt to put out the fire.

Mr. Walthorp explained that he had two lithium batteries on the front porch, “one was plugged in charging and the one that exploded was sitting beside it NOT plugged in.”

Walthorp was eagar to share with others saying, “people need to hear about this, Ryobi needs to hear about this.”

