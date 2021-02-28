Advertisement

College Station community joins family for six year old for birthday parade

The family also used the parade as a time to introduce their daughter’s new service dog, which the community helped raise money for.
Jolie Kate Boyd and her seizure alert dog Belle
Jolie Kate Boyd and her seizure alert dog Belle(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The pandemic has caused people to celebrate birthdays differently, and this year for Jolie Kate Boyd’s birthday, her family and friends threw her a drive-by birthday parade Saturday.

Jolie is a brave six-year-old girl from College Station who has epilepsy.

In October, she hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for a service dog to help manage her seizures. The community showed up in a major way, and shortly thereafter, the family was able to purchase Jolie’s service dog, Belle.

Last week, Belle arrived at her “furever” home in College Station with Jolie. Jennifer Boyd, Jolie’s mom, said Jolie and Belle have just begun their connection process, which is vital for Jolie.

“We’re working on bonding right now. We are still working with our local dog trainer from Rivers Edge Dog Academy that specializes in diabetic and epilepsy alert dogs,” said Boyd. “Bonding is crucial with any service animal and their handler.

While the main goal of today’s parade was celebrating Jolie, it was also about introducing Belle to the community said Boyd.

Belle, Jolie's seizure alert dog.
Belle, Jolie's seizure alert dog.(KBTX)

“We thought today would be a great, great time to have the public come out and meet Belle, our service dog,” said Boyd. “Also to see Jolie, see how she’s doing, and just give Jolie a fun day.”

Jolie Kate Boyd in College Station fire truck
Jolie Kate Boyd in College Station fire truck(KBTX)

When Jolie would have her seizures, the College Station Police and Fire Departments were typically the first to respond, so it was fitting that they showed up to the parade to show their support to Jolie and her family. Jolie was even able to sit in the back of the fire truck.

🥳💜🦄

Posted by Jennifer Hardy Boyd on Friday, February 26, 2021

