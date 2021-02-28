Advertisement

Lower Rain Chances This Evening with Another Wave Monday

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
We’ll only see a few showers and a couple of storms along the cold front once it gets south of Highway 84 after 5:30pm, but otherwise we’ll keep the cloudy skies while the humidity gradually drops.  Temperatures will dip to the mid 50′s by late evening, eventually getting to the mid 40′s by Monday morning.  We’ll have another wave of rain move through Monday morning, with the best rain chances taking place during midday.  A few showers linger in the afternoon, but overall rain chances will die down going through the afternoon and evening.  Highs will only be in the upper 40′s because of this.

Tuesday morning we’ll have a couple of spotty showers before sunrise, but afterwards we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs around 60° in the afternoon.  Dry weather continues through Thursday with highs gradually warming back to around 70° by then.  However, Friday we’ll have another disturbance move through and bring scattered rain again.  Those rain chances taper off heading into next weekend, with highs staying in the mid 60′s.

Stay tuned for updates as March kicks off severe weather season in Central Texas.

