Lawrence, Kansas (KWTX) - No. 17 Kansas defeated No. 2 Baylor in Lawrence on Saturday. The loss spoils Baylor’s undefeated season. The Bears are now 18-1 overall, 10-1 in the Big 12.

With one more conference win, Baylor can still clinch the Big 12 regular season title.

Baylor will play at West Virginia on Tuesday.

