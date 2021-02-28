Advertisement

Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India.(Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDERABAD, India (AP) - A man has been killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

The incident, which occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state, has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex with hazardous materials inside
Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager
Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
Three workers were injured as a massive Texas foam recycling plant fire burned all day and into...
Massive daylong Texas foam recycling plant fire burns into the night
Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended through March. (File)
Texas emergency SNAP benefits extended through March

Latest News

The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden calls on Senate to quickly pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A rough governmental estimate suggests some 1.3 million small, independent investors are...
Landlords hit as unpaid rent from eviction moratorium piles up
For more than a quarter century, Ruth Shuster has been serving up smiles at McDonald’s in North...
McDonald’s worker celebrates 100th birthday with special mailbox
The nearly 100-year-old worker is so popular that the flood of birthday cards she has been...
'It's just a number': McDonald's worker turning 100 has no plans to retire