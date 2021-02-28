Advertisement

RV goes up in flames late Saturday night

An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..(Temple Fire)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 13134 FM 2305 in the area of Cumberland Drive.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the RV which they say was being used as a residence.

The person who lived in the RV was not in it at the time, the fire department said.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 10:52p.m. but the small RV was a total loss.

Officials say no one was injured and they are still investigating what caused the fire.

