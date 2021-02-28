SILVER ALERT: DPS looking for 83-year-old with cognitive impairment

MATHIS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a Silver Alert Sunday for 83-year-old William Grabowske diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The elderly man was last seen in the 22000 block of CR 1664 in Mathis, Texas at 5:00 PM on February 21, 2021.

Authorities say his clothing is unknown but to look for a man who walks with a stager.

Mr. Grabowske is describe as a white male, weight 170 lbs, 5′ 8″ inches tall with balding hair and black eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat tohis own health and safety.

If you have information to help find William Grabowske, call 361-364-9600 to report information to San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office.

