Spotty Rain To Start Sunday Followed by Some Afternoon Storms

Patchy fog and spotty rain will be seen heading towards sunrise, with the patchy fog gone by 9am. After that, a cold front moves into portions of Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill counties around 1pm, bringing a small line of storms. These storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds as they move through during the afternoon and evening. The front reaches Highway 84 around 5pm, exiting south of our viewing area around 9pm.

We’ll still have some lingering rain behind that front through Monday morning as another disturbance moves in. This will generate another round of scattered showers and small storms going through the day Monday, which will keep highs in the upper 40′s for many of us. Rain chances taper off mid-week, but another front is set to move in on Thursday before sunny skies return next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as March kicks off severe weather season in Central Texas.

