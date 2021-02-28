Advertisement

Temple: Local Catholic school holds open house

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Despite the pandemic, or maybe even because of it, a local private school is reportedly experiencing high enrollment for the next school year.

Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Temple held an open house this weekend where parents and children could take an inside look at the school’s classrooms and facilities. School administrators say, in the past year, they lost a handful of families due to the pandemic and switching to virtual learning. They add that this year, new COVID-19 protocols are drawing high interest.

“We have a lot more interest coming into the next school year because we’ve been able to show that we’re able to follow the protocol successfully and keep the school open,” said Principal Theresa Wyles.

Administrators attribute some of their success to being smaller school that can control the environment easier and also work with families on finances.

More information can be found on the school’s website.

