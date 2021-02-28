Temple: Young girl thanks organ donor for saving her life

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas girl is thanking someone she never met for giving her the gift of life through organ donation.

Rowan Sebek’s life was only just beginning when ten years ago, it was almost cut tragically short.

“I’m very proud that right now, I’m talking to y’all right here, alive and well,” she said.

“So now, I just wish to say that all the transplants and donors out there, you’re special too.”

Sebek was born with Biliary Atresia, a rare disease that can cause liver failure in infants. Her parents say as soon as they heard the news, they were terrified for their daughter’s life and knew that the cost to save her would come at a great sacrifice for others.

“It was shear-terror because you’re basically waiting for somebody’s life to tragically end and be separated from their family,” said Chance Sebek.

“It’s a very eerie and thankful process.”

“It was just a very surreal kind of time,” said Megan Sebek.

“It was definitely scary and just all of the emotions in the world put into one.”

After waiting weeks, the family finally found a liver transplant match.

A decade later, rowan is living life to the fullest. She’s a competitive swimmer, an avid horseback rider, and loves hiking with her parents.

Most of all, she says she’s grateful for the unknown donor that saved her life.

“I don’t know my donor, but I would go over the moon to see them,” she said.

“I would say that I’m very appreciative and thankful that you are an organ donor.”

According to the American Transplant Foundation, an average of eight lives can be saved for each person signed up to be a donor.

More information on becoming an organ donor can be found on their website.

