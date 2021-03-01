Be Remarkable: Extraordinary neighbor helps mother of fallen deputy through tragedy

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco, where an extraordinary neighbor has helped the mother of a fallen deputy through tragedy.

“I don’t think we’d be here now without her support – her support has been amazing.”

18 months ago, K-9 Sherriff’s Deputy Matt Jones lost his life, when he was hit by a car, as he assisted a driver along State Highway 6 – just south of Riesel.

Since that day his mother Debbie Jones has had the support of many, but she only nominated one for the Be Remarkable Award, this week’s winner is Dana McCoy.

Be Remarkable is a $500 reward presented by Daniel Stark to folks that make Central Texas a better place to live

“She’s been there since day one, she’s never left our side.”

Dana also serves on the Connally ISD school board and is an active member at First Baptist Church of Gholson.

But it’s Dana’s work as a friend that is the most remarkable. Just listen to this story about how she sprung into action to assist a mother who was teaching during the pandemic, and needed help with her two daughters.

“She brought the two girls to her house and she taught them, while her friend, who was a teacher, had to do her class online.”

It’s stories like this that made surprising Dana with the Be Remarkable award so special.

