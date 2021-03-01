Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff resigns

Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Milam County’s sheriff turned in his resignation on Monday, the county’s chief deputy confirmed.

Sheriff Chris White resigned effective Monday for personal reasons, according to a statement from Milam County Chief Deputy Mike Clore.

Clore said he could not provide details about why White decided to leave office.

White served the county for more than 20 years, more than 10 years of that as chief deputy.

Milam County commissioners appointed White as interim sheriff after the death of Sheriff David Greene in the summer of 2018.

Greene died of a heart attack while on vacation in Oregon.

White went on to run unopposed in the November 2018 General Election to fill the two years remaining in Greene’s term and then defeated two challengers in the March 2020 Republican primary to win a four-year term.

He didn’t have an opponent in the November 2020 General Election.

Commissioners must now appoint a new sheriff who will serve until the outcome of the coming election.

Clore will have charge of the department until the commissioners act.

