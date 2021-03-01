Advertisement

C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash

(KWTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old high school student died early Sunday morning in a rollover crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alexandria Borgas was driving on FM 485 near Belmena around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say she crossed over the center stripe at a curve in the road, tried to correct the vehicle, and rolled over into a ditch.

DPS reports that Borgas was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cameron ISD officials say counselors will be available to students Monday morning.

