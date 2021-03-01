Advertisement

Deadline extended for public comments on power grid hearings

The deadline for public comments has been extended, as lawmakers continue looking into a root cause of the catastrophic power failures.(KWTX)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - As the investigation into the winter storm continues, people across the state have started looking for possible solutions, to prevent something like this from happening again.

One way, some have said, is through a statewide emergency alert system, much like the one the President could use in the event of a national emergency.

Currently, there isn’t a system that Governor Greg Abbott or other state leaders could use to warn Texans of impending danger. This isn’t the first time, however, that the question has been raised.

In the 86th Texas Legislature, in 2019, several bills, including House Bill 34, were filed with the intent of creating such a system if the bill were to pass.

None of the bills made it to Governor Abbott’s desk.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd says he thinks he knows why.

In a press conference back on February 20th, Kidd said that warnings like that are done by those closest to disaster. “They are done at the utility level, they’re done at the local government level. They’re done at the school district level,” Kidd said.

“Many of us got messages like that from our utility providers and our local governments.”

Kidd said he thinks that a statewide system would only create communication problems. “What we don’t want is me sitting here in Austin, being the person responsible for alerting Amarillo and El Paso and Brownsville and Beaumont,” Kidd said. “Because their elected officials are much closer to the problem and have much better information than we do.”

However, in hearings last week in Austin, energy company executive Kurt Morgan disagreed. “I don’t think that there was a broader communication to the public that we were running into a bigger situation, and I felt like that was very important,” Morgan said.

Officials have extended the public comment portion of those hearings in Austin to Noon, March 1st. To leave a comment for the State House, click here. To leave a comment for the State Senate, click here.

