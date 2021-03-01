Advertisement

Effort involving multiple agencies solves more than 2 dozen area thefts, burglaries

An effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies solved more than two dozen area theft and...
An effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies solved more than two dozen area theft and burglary cases, authorities announced Monday afternoon. (File)(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies solved 27 area theft and burglary cases and one case in Calcasieu Parrish Louisiana, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

Authorities arrested seven people whom they identified Monday as Justin Holt, 31, Kyle Holt, 29, Kacee French, 30, Robert Eakin, 27, Andrea Muniz 28, Nicholas Lobban, 24 and Angel Jaimes, 25.

The cases involved home and building burglaries, credit card abuse, theft of property, theft of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

One involved unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

About $235,000 worth of items were taken in what authorities described as a “crime spree” and about $95,900 of the property has been recovered.

Nineteen of the 27 were McLennan County cases, three were Waco cases, three were Temple cases and two were Woodway cases, including a home break-in on the day when residents’ were at a family member’s funeral.

The investigation involved the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco, Woodway and Temple Police Departments and the Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
RV goes up in flames late Saturday night
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers

Latest News

Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)
Killeen: Airport to receive almost $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds
“Goodnight Astronaut” is the second picture book by the veteran of four space flights.
Storied astronaut with local ties pens a new children’s book
Three Central Texas counties are among more than two dozen selected for the first week of an...
Three Central Texas counties included in 1st week of effort to vaccine homebound seniors