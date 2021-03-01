Effort involving multiple agencies solves more than 2 dozen area thefts, burglaries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies solved 27 area theft and burglary cases and one case in Calcasieu Parrish Louisiana, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

Authorities arrested seven people whom they identified Monday as Justin Holt, 31, Kyle Holt, 29, Kacee French, 30, Robert Eakin, 27, Andrea Muniz 28, Nicholas Lobban, 24 and Angel Jaimes, 25.

The cases involved home and building burglaries, credit card abuse, theft of property, theft of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

One involved unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

About $235,000 worth of items were taken in what authorities described as a “crime spree” and about $95,900 of the property has been recovered.

Nineteen of the 27 were McLennan County cases, three were Waco cases, three were Temple cases and two were Woodway cases, including a home break-in on the day when residents’ were at a family member’s funeral.

The investigation involved the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco, Woodway and Temple Police Departments and the Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office.

