Killeen: Airport to receive almost $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will receive $1.796 million in federal grants through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Monday.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” Cornyn said.

“I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Killeen and the rest of our great state.”

