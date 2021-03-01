Early-morning shooting at bar sends man to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect related to a shooting incident.

Officers were sent at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to The Spot Bar & Restaurant on South Fort Hood road after a 911 call about a shooting victim, police said Monday.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

At this time, investigators know the victim was standing near the rear patio area when another man fired at him several times.

Witnesses told police the gunman was about 6-foot-1, weighed between 190 and 210 pounds, had short hair and a goatee and was wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt and gray pants.

There is surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the suspect, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.