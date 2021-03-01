Advertisement

Early-morning shooting at bar sends man to local hospital

The Killeen Police Department needs help identifying this man, who police say was allegedly...
The Killeen Police Department needs help identifying this man, who police say was allegedly involved in a shooting over the weekend.(Courtesy Killeen Police Dept)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect related to a shooting incident.

Officers were sent at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to The Spot Bar & Restaurant on South Fort Hood road after a 911 call about a shooting victim, police said Monday.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

At this time, investigators know the victim was standing near the rear patio area when another man fired at him several times.

Witnesses told police the gunman was about 6-foot-1, weighed between 190 and 210 pounds, had short hair and a goatee and was wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt and gray pants.

There is surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the suspect, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
RV goes up in flames late Saturday night
Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Conference attendees pose for a photo next to a statue of former President Donald Trump at the...
Trump calls for GOP unity, says he won’t start another party
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

State Representative Hugh Shine is hosting a town hall event Monday morning to talk about the...
Temple: Shine to host town hall meeting over grid failure
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy energy on an app showing her energy...
AG sues Texas utility over customers’ sky-high energy bills
Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers