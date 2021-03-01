Advertisement

Nice, Sunny, & Warming Up this Week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A cloudy, gloomy, and a damp start to the week, but the good news is we have nicer weather expected for most of the week! Rain gradually moves eastward and out of Central Texas by midnight. Overnight we have temperatures dropping into the upper 30s/low 40s with clouds decreasing heading into Tuesday. The weather should be completely dry with a clearing sky by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure should build into the region starting on Tuesday and will bring the return of southerly flow. This will create yet another warming trend and will allow our temperatures to climb back into the upper 60s Wednesday and the low 70s by Thursday.

The next weather system to keep an eye on will be a cold front around Friday. The latest computer models have trended a bit less aggressive with this system, but there is still a chance for some light showers to close the workweek. Friday will bring warm temperatures too, in the mid 70s! Behind the front for the weekend, gets rain out of here and puts highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Not a bad weekend at all!

