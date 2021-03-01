Advertisement

Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife tried to obtain a deadly toxin that comes from puffer fish, according to a published report. (File)(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Lesly J. Lindor, an ex- Army Criminal Investigation Command agent who’s awaiting trial in the 2018 death of his wife, tried to obtain the deadly poison tetrodotoxin, which comes from puffer fish and similar species, according to a report in Stars and Stripes that cites a military official who commented on the condition of anonymity.

Tetrodotoxin is a central nervous system toxin that’s more deadly than cyanide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Symptoms may appear within 20 minutes of ingestion and in severe cases the toxin can cause death by respiratory paralysis, the FDA says.

Lindor is charged with murder as well as attempting to violate the federal biological weapons statute, failure to obey a lawful order, failure to obey a general regulation, dereliction of duty, obstruction of justice and stalking.

The charges stem from the Sept. 3, 2018 death of Lindor’s wife, Rachelle Lindor, at the couple’s home in Harker Heights.

Initially Harker Heights police headed the investigation of Rachelle Lindor’s death, but Army CID special agents opened a joint investigation and “became suspicious of the cause and manner of death and continued an independent investigation into the death of accused’s spouse,” Army CID spokesman Chris Grey said Monday.

Lindor was placed on administrative duty in October 2018, and placed in a support unit, Grey said.

He hasn’t worked any CID investigations since then, he said, and is now in pretrial confinement, Grey said.

Lindor joined the Army in November 2010.

He became a CID agent in 2017.

