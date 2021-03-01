Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Robert Garnett, 17, of Belton, was in the Bell County Jail Monday after his arrest on a warrant charging murder in connection with a shooting in August 2020 near a basketball in court in Belton that left another teenager dead.

Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton was shot at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020, near the basketball court in the 500 block of Smith Street.

Martinez was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition and later died.

The teenager often played at the basketball court, his father said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a white Chevrolet sedan speed off after the shooting.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old Temple boy at around 11:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Lane south of High Point Elementary School after “evading in a vehicle,” police said.

The suspect’s name wasn’t released because of his age.

