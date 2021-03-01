Advertisement

Shine to host town hall meeting over grid failure

State Representative Hugh Shine is hosting a town hall event Monday morning to talk about the...
State Representative Hugh Shine is hosting a town hall event Monday morning to talk about the power grid failure during the recent winter storm.(Shane Battis (KOSA))
By Robyn Geske
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - State Representative Hugh Shine is hosting a town hall event Monday morning to talk about the power grid failure during the recent winter storm. Representative Shine will be joined by State Representative Drew Darby, who sits on the Texas House Energy Committee.

The meeting starts at 7am, and is being held virtually, by Zoom. If you’d like to participate, click here. The meeting ID is 853 1400 2424, and the passcode is 441513.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

