Soggy start to the work week but mostly dry after that

A cold front pushed through the area Sunday afternoon and even though it has stalled well to our south, an upper-level low and a stalled mid-level frontal boundary will be the focus point for more rain Monday. Today’s best rain chances will come during the first part of the day but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy all day long. The morning round of widely scattered to numerous showers could also be accompanied by some rumbles of thunder and potentially even some small hail too. Rain chances near 70% in the morning should drop to between 30% and 40% during the afternoon as rain coverage likely decreases. We’re going to keep a 30% to 40% chance for rain in the forecast up until about midnight tonight before we dry out thereafter. Although we’re anticipating less coverage of rain this afternoon and evening, some forecast data suggests that numerous showers could also continue during that time frame. It’s just a good idea to prepare for rain for most of the day. With rain and cloudy skies around, morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s should stay stuck all day. Late-day highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s. As evening rain comes to a close by midnight, overnight lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s. With sunshine returning Tuesday, highs should easily rebound back into the upper 50s.

Although today is the first day of meteorological spring, the start of the rainy season won’t be that rainy. Outside of Monday’s rain chances, the only other opportunities we’ll get in the near term for precipitation comes Friday and early Saturday and then potentially again for the middle of next week. Over the next 10 days, we’re only expecting about a half-inch of rain to fall and nearly all of that will come today. Temperatures will moderate a bit though. Chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and low 40s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning won’t last forever and we’ll be back in the mid-40s to 50s for morning lows this weekend into next week. High temperatures will vary too. We’re still going to be in the mid-to-upper 50s Tuesday but upper 60s return Wednesday before low 70s arrive Thursday. Another cold front creeps into the area Friday and will drop highs into the mid-to-upper 60s Friday through Monday before 70s return next week. With the low precipitation chances come nearly no chances for severe weather. Although severe weather season is here and will ramp up over the coming weeks, the only near-term chance we may have of strong storms comes for the middle-to-end of next week. Even still, those mid-week chances for storms are quite low.

