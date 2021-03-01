Texas receives another 626,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses; 17,700 headed to Central Texas

(KWTX) - The state is receiving another 626,280 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week and 17,730 doses are headed to hub sites and other providers in Central Texas.

The 626,280 doses will be shipped directly to a total of 522 providers in 199 counties, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The six hub sites in Central Texas will receive a total of 14,760 doses.

DSHS data show the Bell County Public Health District, is due to receive 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 2,570 doses will be shipped to other providers in the region including 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Baylor Scott & White in Temple; 200 doses of Moderna vaccine to the Clifton Medical Clinic; 200 doses of Moderna to Freestone Medical Center in Fairfield; 100 doses of Moderna to Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro; 100 doses of Moderna to Eubank Drug in Whitney; 100 doses of Moderna to Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo; 100 doses of Moderna to Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett; 100 doses of Moderna to Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee; 100 doses of Moderna to the Texas Department of Disability and Aging Services in Mexia; 200 doses of Moderna to the Milam County Health Department, and 200 doses of Moderna to the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba.

The state also ordered 429,600 second doses.

Early indications are the state could also receive an initial supply of more than 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, which received emergency use authorization over the weekend.

“Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” DSHS said.

“Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.”

