Texas reports nearly 200 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 3600 cases

Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — Texas reported 197 more deaths from COVID-19 Sunday following a steady decline in the number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 2,921 new confirmed cases of the virus Sunday and another 715 probable cases. The state has reported more than 2.28 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 42,936 total fatalities.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

There were 5,696 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas Saturday, the most recent day for which state data was available. That’s a decline of more than 1,400 from a week earlier.

Over the last week, more than 15% of COVID-19 tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Researchers at the university say Texas has fully vaccinated more than 6% of its population.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

