Three Central Texas counties included in 1st week of effort to vaccine homebound seniors

Three Central Texas counties are among more than two dozen selected for the first week of an initiative to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state. (File)(Alex Gibbs)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Freestone, Hill and Robertson counties are among 26 selected for the first week of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state, Gov Greg Abbott announced Monday.

The state allocated as many as 8,000 vaccine doses for the first week of the program, which targets residents who are 75 years of age or older or homebound.

Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department personnel will work with local officials either to set up central drive-thru vaccine clinics or to administer vaccinations directly to homebound seniors.

“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” Abbott said.

“As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”

Counties were selected based on hospitalization rates, the number of approved vaccine providers, the percentage of older residents who’ve been vaccinated and total vaccine allocations over the past three months.

Other counties participating in the first week of the program are Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cass, Dallas, Eastland, Gray, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Morris, Panola, Rains, Refugio San Jacinto, Shelby, and Webb.

