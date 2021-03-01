Travel trailer that served as local resident’s home goes up in flames

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A travel trailer a Temple resident was using as a home is a total loss after a late-night fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the fire late Saturday night at 13134 FM 2305 in the area of Cumberland Drive.

The first crews encountered heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was extinguished just before 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

The occupant of the trailer wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

