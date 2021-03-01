Advertisement

Two years after “remain in Mexico” policy began, migrants allowed to pursue asylum claims in U.S.

First group entered at El Paso, Texas port of entry
A worker from the International Organization for Migration lifts a child as they cross the Paso...
A worker from the International Organization for Migration lifts a child as they cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to El Paso on Feb. 26, 2021. (Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune)(Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune)
By JULIÁN AGUILAR
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Nearly two years after the start of a Trump-era policy that forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration hearings, a small group of migrants were allowed into El Paso Friday afternoon to pursue their asylum claims in American courtrooms.

The end of the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “remain in Mexico” in this stretch of the border comes a day after a small group of migrants were allowed into Texas from the Mexican city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, on Thursday.

More than 70,000 migrants, mostly from Cuba and Central America, have been put into the program since its inception in late 2018 in California. The policy expanded to Texas in early 2019 and placed more than 20,000 asylum seekers in Ciudad Juárez. About 25,000 remain in the program.

“The Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy was cruel, un-American, and designed to endanger vulnerable populations by sending legal asylum seekers into another country, where they fell victim to extortion, kidnapping, and rape while awaiting their hearings,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said in a statement Friday morning before the migrants were processed at the U.S. port of entry.

Ruben Garcia, the director of the El Paso-based Annunciation House shelter network, said Thursday that about 25 migrants will be processed daily on this part of the border each week, and that number could increase to 50 a day depending on how the initial rollout goes.

Most of the migrants will only be on the border for a day or two before moving on to cities farther north where sponsors or family members are waiting to take them in while their asylum cases are pending.

All the asylum seekers are tested for COVID-19 in Mexico before being allowed to enter the U.S., and any migrant that tests positive will need to quarantine and test negative before being allowed to enter, Garcia said.

The end of MPP is a part of President Joe Biden’s early, massive overhaul of Trump’s immigration programs. Biden has also ordered a review of policies within Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including instructions that the agency concentrate its removal efforts on migrants convicted of crimes and those who pose a threat to national security.

Biden has also presented to Congress an immigration reform bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the United States.

But Biden’s fast approach to dismantling his predecessor’s policies has also been blamed for a recent uptick in unauthorized migrant crossings on the southwest border.

Enrique Valenzuela, the director of Ciudad Juárez’s Centro de Atención a Migrantes, a migrant transition facility operated by the Chihuahua state government, urged asylum seekers intent on traveling through Mexico to practice patience, since only migrants that have been in the MPP program are being allowed into the United States.

“This isn’t the time to try to enter the United States because the door isn’t wide open,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
RV goes up in flames late Saturday night
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex with hazardous materials inside
Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager
Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
House passes $1.9T pandemic relief bill, sends it to Senate
President Joe Biden talks with a volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in...
Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers
Parliamentarian eclipses Sen. Manchin as biggest obstacle to minimum wage hike
Parliamentarian eclipses Sen. Manchin as biggest obstacle to minimum wage hike
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during...
At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma