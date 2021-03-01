Advertisement

Central Texas doctor says flu season is unusually quiet so far

The CDC reports this year is an unusually quiet flu season, but that could change.
The CDC reports this year is an unusually quiet flu season, but that could change.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There was a big push for people to get flu shots this year because doctors were concerned about the possibility of twin pandemics, but doctors just aren’t seeing many flu cases this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports this year, flu activity is unusually low.

Dr. John Myers is a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

Myers said this year, he’s seen very few positive cases of the flu, which is very different than what he experienced last year.

Last year, Myers said he worked at clinics around the area and saw tons of flu cases, day after.

That’s just not the case this year.

He adds they are seeing coronavirus cases, but Myers said the same precautions we take for COVID-19 are keeping flu cases down.

“We are masking up, we are washing our hands, we are socially distancing as a society,” Myers said. “And so all of those things on a population health level I believe are contributing to the fact that we’re just not seeing that much flu.”

The low flu numbers aren’t because the hospital isn’t testing for the flu.

Myers said they test for the flu whenever they feel it is necessary.

He said there are some crossover symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu, and if there is any possibility it could be the flu, Baylor Scott & White is able to test for both.

“It’s one swab, so you can test for both at the same time,” Myers said.

“So if we have any suspicion that maybe this isn’t corona, this is flu, then we’ll do that swab and we’ll get an answer for both.”

Myers said as soon as we stop taking the precautions for COVID-19, like mask wearing and social distancing, the number of flu cases will likely increase again.

